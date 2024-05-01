Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

