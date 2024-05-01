Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.89 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

