Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 10,511 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 893,723 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after buying an additional 842,838 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after buying an additional 518,271 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,365.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 136,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

