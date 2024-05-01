Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 362 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 51,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.52. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

