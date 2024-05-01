Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 242 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $894.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $943.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $815.20. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $507.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

