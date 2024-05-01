Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAP

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.