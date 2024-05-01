Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. 863,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $127,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

