monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Holdings Reduced by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in monday.com by 104.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in monday.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.25. 242,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,922. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day moving average is $190.92.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

