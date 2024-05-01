Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
