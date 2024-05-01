Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,343,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,428. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after buying an additional 1,623,588 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

