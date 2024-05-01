Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.18 and last traded at $71.11. Approximately 1,485,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,827,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 109.3% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

