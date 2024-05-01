MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after purchasing an additional 283,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,622,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $187.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $137.94 and a 52 week high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

