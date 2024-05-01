MONECO Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,190,000 after buying an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,499,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 5,179.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $282.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

