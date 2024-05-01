MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $244.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.72 and its 200-day moving average is $251.79. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

