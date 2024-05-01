MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 20,223 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 683,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237,028 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 187,293 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
