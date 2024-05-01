MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.38. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

