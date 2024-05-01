Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Get Our Latest Report on MNST

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.