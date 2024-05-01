Myria (MYRIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.80 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Myria token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myria has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Myria has a total market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 18,485,480,817 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00619029 USD and is down -8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,586,500.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

