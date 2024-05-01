Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.23. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 914 shares changing hands.

Natura &Co Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83.

Natura &Co Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.

