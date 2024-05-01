NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Mark Seligman Buys 159 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($605.16).
NWG stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 304.80 ($3.83). The stock had a trading volume of 27,320,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,373,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.44. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($3.89). The stock has a market cap of £26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,469.39%.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
