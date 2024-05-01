NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Mark Seligman Buys 159 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($605.16).

NWG stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 304.80 ($3.83). The stock had a trading volume of 27,320,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,373,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.44. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($3.89). The stock has a market cap of £26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,469.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.15) target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.89 ($3.94).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

