Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 417,229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 52.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 647,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 223,025 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,959,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teekay by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 177,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teekay by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 179,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $665.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Teekay Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.19 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.