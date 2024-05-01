Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,589,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $56,354,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $16.02.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

