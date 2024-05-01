Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

NYSE:REXR opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

