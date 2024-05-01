Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $532.10 million, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

