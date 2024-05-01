nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Position Trimmed by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in nCino by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nCino by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $180,045.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,977,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $172,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,946.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $180,045.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,977,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,300 shares of company stock valued at $38,835,333. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

