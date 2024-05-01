NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $6.03 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.03 or 0.00010503 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.44 billion and $567.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,188,595,246 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,603,686 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,188,596,652 with 1,067,422,871 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.14541478 USD and is down -9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $519,457,943.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.