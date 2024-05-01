Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.10. The company had a trading volume of 403,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average is $128.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.