NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NEO

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 64,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,243. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.