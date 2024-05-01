NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s current price.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 351,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,573. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after buying an additional 1,651,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

