Nervos Network Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $633.04 million and $78.05 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,729.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.04 or 0.00708537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00133151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00042594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.00203149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00048124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00098992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,748,057,078 coins and its circulating supply is 44,066,032,554 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

