Neurogene’s (NGNE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Neurogene Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00. Neurogene has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

