New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 10.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 2,919,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,268,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 7,477,711 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after buying an additional 5,613,145 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $3,185,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 1,654,396 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

