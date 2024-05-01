Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

