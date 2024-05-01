Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nexa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %
Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nexa Resources
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexa Resources
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Humana Leaves Shareholders in Limbo on 2025 EPS Guidance
- What are earnings reports?
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.