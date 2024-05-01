NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Decreased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

