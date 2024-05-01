NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 0.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.50. 20,593,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 54,996,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

NIO Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,055,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 134,234 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in NIO by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

