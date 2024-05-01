NiSource (NI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.70-$1.74 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NI stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

