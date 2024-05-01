nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Insider Transactions at nLIGHT

nLIGHT Company Profile

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $172,927.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.