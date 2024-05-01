NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NMIH stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. NMI has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

