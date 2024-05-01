NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

NMI stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. NMI has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

