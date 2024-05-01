NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 106,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

