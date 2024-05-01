Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 70,986 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Nomura had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

