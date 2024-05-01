Norden Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 276.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 767,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 193.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 409,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $625,478.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,069 shares of company stock worth $3,971,495 in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

