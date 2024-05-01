Norden Group LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 20.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period.

SUM opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

