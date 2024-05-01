Norden Group LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,451,285,000 after purchasing an additional 305,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 709,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,393,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $238,427,000 after purchasing an additional 986,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,232,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $265,302,000 after purchasing an additional 840,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $52.52.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

