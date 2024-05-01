Norden Group LLC Invests $641,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $198.56 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on WTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.