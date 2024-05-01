Norden Group LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PTC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,647,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 786.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 67,493 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC opened at $177.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.42 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

