Norden Group LLC Sells 302 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Norden Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 26,722.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Saia by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Saia by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 4.6 %

Saia stock opened at $396.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.91 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

