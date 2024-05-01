Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 45,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.