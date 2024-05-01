Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $172.98 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

