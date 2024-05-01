Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,246,000 after buying an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,337,000 after buying an additional 371,935 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after buying an additional 506,654 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

